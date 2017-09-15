ACM Honors 2017 – Full Performers Lineup & Winners List

The 2017 ACM Honors special is set to air on CBS this evening and here is everything you can expect to happen during the show!
The concert was taped back in August at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and now it finally is airing for everyone to watch at home.
Throughout the night, there are going to be a bunch of great performances and country artists will be honored with several awards.
The point of the show is to put a focus on the people whose categories at the ACM Awards didn't make the broadcast, and to also honor more artists.
Tune in for the show at 9pm ET on Friday (September 15) on CBS.
Click inside for the full performers and winners list...
Performers
Kelsea Ballerini
Alan Jackson
Chris Janson
Toby Keith
Little Big Town
Maren Morris
Brad Paisley
Thomas Rhett
Hillary Scott
Chris Stapleton
George Strait
Presenters
Jason Aldean
Bobby Bones
Ross Copperman
Lady Antebellum
Jimmy Webb
Little Big Town
Maren Morris
Brad Paisley
Winners List
Kelsea Ballerini - Gene Weed Milestone Award
Toby Keith - Poet's Award
Bob Kingsley - Mae Boren Axton Service Award
Reba McEntire - Mae Boren Axton Service Award
Nashville cast - Tex Ritter Film Award
Dolly Parton - Gary Haber Lifting Lives Award
Shel Silverstein - Poet's Award
George Strait - Cliffie Stone Icon Award