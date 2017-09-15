ACM Honors 2017 – Full Performers Lineup & Winners List

The 2017 ACM Honors special is set to air on CBS this evening and here is everything you can expect to happen during the show!

The concert was taped back in August at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and now it finally is airing for everyone to watch at home.

Throughout the night, there are going to be a bunch of great performances and country artists will be honored with several awards.

The point of the show is to put a focus on the people whose categories at the ACM Awards didn't make the broadcast, and to also honor more artists.

Tune in for the show at 9pm ET on Friday (September 15) on CBS.

Click inside for the full performers and winners list...

Performers

Kelsea Ballerini

Alan Jackson

Chris Janson

Toby Keith

Little Big Town

Maren Morris

Brad Paisley

Thomas Rhett

Hillary Scott

Chris Stapleton

George Strait

Presenters

Jason Aldean

Bobby Bones

Ross Copperman

Lady Antebellum

Jimmy Webb

Little Big Town

Maren Morris

Brad Paisley

Winners List

Kelsea Ballerini - Gene Weed Milestone Award

Toby Keith - Poet's Award

Bob Kingsley - Mae Boren Axton Service Award

Reba McEntire - Mae Boren Axton Service Award

Nashville cast - Tex Ritter Film Award

Dolly Parton - Gary Haber Lifting Lives Award

Shel Silverstein - Poet's Award

George Strait - Cliffie Stone Icon Award