Ariel Winter Talks About Being Sexualized By Her Mother at a Young Age

Ariel Winter is opening up about how she felt sexualized by her mother at a young age.

The 19-year-old Modern Family actress hasn’t spoken to her mother Crystal Workman in five years after her sister Shanelle became her legal guardian. She was officially emancipated in May 2015.

Ariel said in a new THR interview that her mom dressed her in “the smallest miniskirts, sailor suits, low-cut things, the shortest dresses you’ve ever seen.”

“People thought I was 24 when I was 12,” she added. “If there was going to be a nude scene when I was that age, my mother would have a thousand percent said yes.”

Ariel also said that her mom would not let her be friends with other girls as they were the “competition.” Her on-set teacher Sharon Sacks also revealed that Ariel‘s mom “kept her out late at night at these ridiculous parties. She was 12 and 13 years old and had to be on set at 6:30, 7.”

To read the full article, visit THR.com.