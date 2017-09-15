Beyonce & Jay Z Couple Up for Rihanna's Diamond Ball

Beyonce and Jay Z are all smiles as they pose for pictures inside Rihanna‘s 2017 Diamond Ball on Thursday (September 14) at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

The 36-year-old entertainer showed off some serious leg in a high-slit emerald, silk dress while her rapper husband looked dapper in a navy suit as they skipped the red carpet.

Inside the event, Kendrick Lamar hit the stage to get the attendees pumped up on the dance floor.

Earlier that night, Beyonce attended a showing of Broadway’s hit musical Dear Evan Hansen where she hung out backstage with the show’s star Ben Platt after the show.

