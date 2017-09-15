Brian Austin Green Premieres 'Chasing Titles Vol. 1' in LA

Brian Austin Green keeps things super casual as he attends the premiere of his new film Chasing Titles Vol. 1 on Thursday night (September 14) in Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old actor rocked a white T-shirt and ripped jeans as he hit the red carpet of the new short film.

Brian was joined on the red carpet by the director Ryan Egypt along with co-stars Erica Eynon, Hassaan Manning, and Landon Gimenez.

Brian recently slammed critics for judging his 4-year-old son’s decision to wear dresses.

