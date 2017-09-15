Channing Tatum Dresses as a Princess, Lip Syncs 'Let It Go' for Halle Berry's Dare on 'Ellen' (Video)

Channing Tatum dared his Kingsman co-star Halle Berry to drink a full glass of whiskey at Comic-Con, so she dared him to dress like a princess and sing “Let It Go” on Ellen!

The 37-year-old actor appeared on the episode of the show airing on Friday (September 15) and he went through with the dare.

Channing wore a purple dress and a blonde wig while singing the Frozen tune!

Channing also brought Ellen to Las Vegas and took her to a performance of Magic Mike Live, where a ton of hilarity ensued.



Channing Tatum Lets It All Go for Ellen

Click inside to watch the rest of the videos…



Halle Berry Gets Back at Channing Tatum for Whiskey Dare



Ellen & Channing Tatum Get Rowdy at ‘Magic Mike Live’