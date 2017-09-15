Chrissy Teigen Shuts Down Breakup Rumors on Her & John Legend's Fourth Wedding Anniversary

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are VERY happy together and they just celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary, as well as 11 years together as a couple.

So when Chrissy saw a tabloid rumor that they are splitting up, she had to shut it down.

“Oh in touch go f–k yourselves, you exclusively dumb pieces of trash,” Chrissy captioned a screencap of their latest cover, which features the headline: “Chrissy & John: On the Brink of Splitting.”

John celebrated the anniversary on Thursday (September 14) by sharing the below photo. “Anniversa-date. Married 4 years today. Met 11 years ago yesterday. I love this woman deeply,” he captioned the pic.