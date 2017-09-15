Claire Foy Officially Set to Play Lisbeth Salander in 'Girl in the Spider's Web'

Claire Foy is officially set to take over for Rooney Mara and portray the role of Lisbeth Salander on the big screen!

The Emmy-nominated The Crown actress will star in the upcoming film The Girl in the Spider’s Web.

Fede Alvarez, who recently directed Don’t Breathe, is helming the upcoming movie, due in theaters on October 19, 2018.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled about Claire taking the reins of the iconic Lisbeth Salander,” Fede said in a statement (via Variety). “Claire is an incredible, rare talent who will inject a new and exciting life into Lisbeth. I can’t wait to bring this new story to a worldwide audience, with Claire Foy at its center.”

Rooney previously was Oscar-nominated for her work as Lisbeth in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.