Ellen Page & Girlfriend Emma Portner Hold Hands in NYC

Ellen Page steps out with girlfriend Emma Portner as they head to lunch on Wednesday afternoon (September 13) in New York City.

The cute couple kept things casual as they held hands while stepping out together for the day.

Earlier that week, Ellen and Emma showed off some cute PDA as they attended the premiere of Ellen‘s new movie at TIFF.



Ellen also recently took to Instagram to share a cute selfie with her girlfriend!

Back seat listening to @backstreetboys with @emmaportner 💫 A post shared by @ellenpage on Sep 14, 2017 at 1:27pm PDT

