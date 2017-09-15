Eva Mendes Makes Rare Public Appearance to Promote Fashion Line!

Eva Mendes shares a laugh with fashion bloggers while celebrating her new fall collection at New York & Company on Thursday (September 14) at Los Cerritos Center in Cerritos, Calif.

The 43-year-old actress has added extended sizes to the Eva Mendes Collection. “I’m so excited to continue creating designs for today’s woman,” she said in a statement.

Eva met with fans, who were given the first chance the shop the new collection!

FYI: Eva is wearing a dress from the Eva Mendes Collection, which you can buy for just $79.95! She is also wearing Salvatore Ferragamo shoes and the Eva Mendes Collection military jacket, which sells for $129.95.

