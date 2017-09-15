Top Stories
Fri, 15 September 2017 at 4:06 pm

'Fuller House' Season 3 Trailer Marks Original Series' 30th Anniversary!

'Fuller House' Season 3 Trailer Marks Original Series' 30th Anniversary!

The season three trailer for the Netflix original series Fuller House has debuted and it marks the 30th anniversary of the Full House!

In the trailer, we watch as DJ Tanner-Fuller (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin), and Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber) reminisce about when the Tanners’ uncles moved in with them 30 years ago.

This of course gives a perfectly good reason for Danny Tanner (Bob Saget), Uncle Jesse (John Stamos), and Uncle Joey (Dave Coulier) to visit the family home!

The full third season of Fuller House debuts on September 22.


Fuller House | Season 3 – Official Trailer
