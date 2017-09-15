Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Sons Maddox &amp; Pax Join Her at Premiere Party

Channing Tatum Dresses as a Princess, Lip Syncs 'Let It Go' for Halle Berry's Dare on 'Ellen' (Video)

Here's How The Weeknd Supported Selena Gomez Throughout Her Surgery &amp; Recovery

Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna Settle Custody War, Details Revealed

Fri, 15 September 2017 at 12:24 pm

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Couple Up for Date Night in NYC

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Couple Up for Date Night in NYC

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik adorably stepped out for a date night!

The 22-year-old model and the 24-year-old singer were spotted holding hands while leaving her apartment on Thursday (September 14) in New York City.

They both showed off their casual and trendy fall styles.

Gigi wore a grey sweatshirt, blue jeans, and red boots, while Zayn rocked a black and red sweater, black jeans, and black and red shoes.

Gigi‘s sister Bella Hadid was also seen leaving the apartment later on and leading the way to a helipad.

ICYMI, see how Gigi and Zayn recently brought their families together.

15+ pictures inside of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik on their date night…

