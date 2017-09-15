Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Couple Up for Date Night in NYC

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik adorably stepped out for a date night!

The 22-year-old model and the 24-year-old singer were spotted holding hands while leaving her apartment on Thursday (September 14) in New York City.

They both showed off their casual and trendy fall styles.

Gigi wore a grey sweatshirt, blue jeans, and red boots, while Zayn rocked a black and red sweater, black jeans, and black and red shoes.

Gigi‘s sister Bella Hadid was also seen leaving the apartment later on and leading the way to a helipad.

