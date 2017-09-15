Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Wear Yellow Flowers to NYC Premiere

Here's How The Weeknd Supported Selena Gomez Throughout Her Surgery & Recovery

'Glee's Dean Geyer Marries 'Code Black' Star Jillian Murray!

Dean Geyer and Jillian Murray have tied the knot!

The 31-year-old Glee actor and the 33-year-old Code Black actress exchanged vows in a intimate ceremony in front of family and friends on Thursday (September 14) in Santa Ynez Valley, Calif., People reports.

Dean and Jillian met seven years ago on the set of their film Never Back Down 2.

“She is the love of my life,” Dean has said about his new bride. “She is gorgeous, strong, hardworking and always the life of the party.”

Congrats to the happy couple!
