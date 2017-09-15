Hailey Baldwin Plays Stylist at Adidas London Fashion Week Show

Hailey Baldwin is turning stylist for London Fashion Week!

The 20-year-old model partnered with Adidas and JD Sports to create Streets of EQT, a fashion show celebrating street style, on Friday (September 15) at The Old Truman Brewery in London, England.

She sported a black and white Adidas crop top, sweatpants, grey jacket, and heeled booties.

Hailey curated the secret, off-schedule show to celebrate her EQT Essentials campaign for JD Sports.

“I can’t believe how nerve-racking that was,” she told Footwear News after the show. “It’s really exciting to be on the creative side, as I don’t get to do that ever.”

“I wanted a really diverse cast that included different people that represent street style and culture,” Hailey added. “What I love most about street-style fashion is that it’s accessible – it’s something that everyone can connect with. I wanted to create something that everyone could be a part of, giving consumers the opportunity to sit on the front row and have the chance to walk in a show alongside well-known faces.”

Hailey was joined by her model pal Jourdan Dunn and singer Talia Storm.

