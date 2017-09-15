'Handmaid's Tale' Stars Gather at THR's Emmys Party

The Handmaid’s Tale stars Samira Wiley, Yvonne Strahovski, and Madeline Brewer pose for a photo at The Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA’s Inaugural Emmy Nominees Night held at the Waldorf Astoria on Thursday (September 14) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Samira is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and the show is up for Outstanding Drama Series. She was joined by wife Lauren Morelli on the carpet!

Also at the event were Shameless stars William H. Macy (with wife Felicity Huffman), Shanola Hampton, and Emma Kenney. The married couple, both former winners, are both nominated this year.

Former Orange Is the New Black co-stars Matt McGorry and Lauren Lapkus were seen hanging out and they likely met up with their old friend Samira as well!

Also in attendance were singer Jennifer Nettles, Mom‘s Allison Janney, The Brave‘s Anne Heche and husband James Tupper, SNL‘s Alec Baldwin, Genius‘ Geoffrey Rush, Better Call Saul‘s Bob Odenkirk, What Would Diplo Do?‘s James Van Der Beek, Underground‘s Aldis Hodge, and The Mick‘s Sofia Black D’Elia.

FYI: Samira is wearing a Christian Siriano dress. Yvonne is wearing a Sally LaPointe dress. Madeline is wearing a Paule Ka dress, Saint Laurent heels, a Chanel clutch, and vintage necklaces. Jennifer is wearing a Fabiana Milazzo dress. Sofia is wearing a Cushnie et Ochs outfit.

30+ pictures inside of celebs at the party…