Harry Dean Stanton Dead - Famed Character Actor Dies at 91

Harry Dean Stanton has sadly passed away at the age of 91.

The longtime character actor passed away from natural causes at at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Harry appeared in over 200 movies and TVs shows during a career that began in the mid-1950s,

He was most often remembered for his roles in Twin Peaks, Big Love, Repo Man and Paris, Texas.

His final film, Lucky, follows an atheist who comes to terms with his own mortality, will be released on September 29th.

Our thoughts are with Harry‘s friends and family during this difficult time.