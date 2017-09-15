Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Wear Yellow Flowers to NYC Premiere

Here's How The Weeknd Supported Selena Gomez Throughout Her Surgery & Recovery

Heather Locklear Hospitalized After Driving Car Into a Ditch

Heather Locklear was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after being involved in a single-car accident.

The 55-year-old former Melrose Place and Spin City actress accidentally drove her Porsche into a ditch at around 6pm PST on Thursday (September 14) in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

Cops do not suspect drugs or alcohol to be involved in the accident, according to TMZ.

Heather, who is reported to have been alert at the scene, was not cited for the accident.

We hope that Heather is doing well! We have reached out to her rep for comment.

Pictured inside: Heather attending an event just days ago in Los Angeles, her first public appearance in over a year.
heather locklear hospitalized 01
heather locklear hospitalized 02
heather locklear hospitalized 03

Photos: Getty
