Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Sons Maddox &amp; Pax Join Her at Premiere Party

Angelina Jolie's Sons Maddox & Pax Join Her at Premiere Party

Channing Tatum Dresses as a Princess, Lip Syncs 'Let It Go' for Halle Berry's Dare on 'Ellen' (Video)

Channing Tatum Dresses as a Princess, Lip Syncs 'Let It Go' for Halle Berry's Dare on 'Ellen' (Video)

Here's How The Weeknd Supported Selena Gomez Throughout Her Surgery &amp; Recovery

Here's How The Weeknd Supported Selena Gomez Throughout Her Surgery & Recovery

Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna Settle Custody War, Details Revealed

Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Settle Custody War, Details Revealed

Fri, 15 September 2017 at 12:37 pm

Heather Locklear Updates Fans After Car Crash

Heather Locklear Updates Fans After Car Crash

Heather Locklear is sending an update to her fans after she was involved in a car accident.

The 55-year-old actress crashed her car into a ditch on Thursday night (September 14), but she will not be cited or charged as no one else was involved and no one else’s property was damaged.

“I’m home and good. Thank you for your concern!💋” Heather posted on Instagram along with a photo of flowers.

Heather reportedly suffered minor injuries from the car accident and she was taken to the hospital by medics who arrived on scene.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Heather Locklear

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Does Nicki Minaj have a new boyfriend? - TMZ
  • R5 just dropped their hot new single - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian just shared the cutest photo of niece Dream - TooFab
  • Brad Pitt's upcoming movie Ad Astra gets a 2019 release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • New DWTS pro Alan Bersten knows a lot about nothing - Just Jared Jr