Heather Locklear Updates Fans After Car Crash

Heather Locklear is sending an update to her fans after she was involved in a car accident.

The 55-year-old actress crashed her car into a ditch on Thursday night (September 14), but she will not be cited or charged as no one else was involved and no one else’s property was damaged.

“I’m home and good. Thank you for your concern!💋” Heather posted on Instagram along with a photo of flowers.

Heather reportedly suffered minor injuries from the car accident and she was taken to the hospital by medics who arrived on scene.