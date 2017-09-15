Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Sons Maddox &amp; Pax Join Her at Premiere Party

Channing Tatum Dresses as a Princess, Lip Syncs 'Let It Go' for Halle Berry's Dare on 'Ellen' (Video)

Here's How The Weeknd Supported Selena Gomez Throughout Her Surgery &amp; Recovery

Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna Settle Custody War, Details Revealed

Fri, 15 September 2017 at 10:41 pm

Heidi Montag Strips Down For Pregnancy Shoot for 'The Fullest'

Heidi Montag Strips Down For Pregnancy Shoot for 'The Fullest'

Heidi Montag shows off her baby bump on the cover of The Fullest‘s Fall/Winter issue, available September 21st.

Here’s what the 31-year-old pregnant reality star had to share with the mag:

On being the villan on The Hills with husband Spencer Pratt: “I was always a very confident person and slowly it just kind of chiseled away at me, especially with MTV making Lauren [Conrad] the sweetheart and trying to villainize us. They were manipulating things the whole time and then suddenly you’re the bad guy and you don’t even have the platform to say the truth because MTV has so much more power. It’s a mafia. They controlled the press and the media…we were just two rogue agents.”

On why they’re not “Kardashian famous” now: “We didn’t have co-stars that stuck together. Everyone secretly didn’t like each other and everyone was fighting. When you have a family that sticks together it’s different; the Kardashians are a huge cast that has each others backs. If we would have banded together who knows where we’d all be?”

On the couple’s financial hardship following The Hills: “We were irresponsible. Learning finances was hard and humiliating. But at the same time, really liberating and put us in a good grounding position. It really took me back to an appreciation for every dollar.”

For more from Heidi, visit TheFullest.com.

Photos: The Fullest
