Iggy Azalea Talks About That 'White Chicks' Meme & Being Bullied (Video)

Iggy Azalea was once compared to the characters from White Chicks in a meme that went viral and now she’s opening up about it for MTV’s Dare to Live.

The 27-year-old rapper talked about being bullied as an artist and how she doesn’t care if people don’t like her music, but it upsets her if people say mean things about how she looks.

“It doesn’t bother me when people don’t like my music. I think it can bother me when people say mean things about the way you look or you as a person, because that can hurt your feelings,” Iggy told the show’s host Rory Kramer.

“Like, there was a meme that went around for an entire year that said that I look like a Wayans brother from White Chicks. Kids would scream, ‘White Chicks, White Chicks,’ like at me in my regular life,” Iggy said. “I was like, ‘Ah, I’m kinda over it.’”

Iggy hit back at the haters by actually dressing up as a White Chicks character for Halloween in 2014!

Catch the full episode of Dare to Live TONIGHT (September 15) at 11pm on MTV.