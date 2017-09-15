Top Stories
Fri, 15 September 2017 at 3:10 pm

Is There an 'American Assassin' End Credits Scene?

Is There an 'American Assassin' End Credits Scene?

Dylan O’Brien‘s new movie American Assassin is in theaters now and it is expected to be the biggest newcomer of the weekend. So, should you stay in your seats after the film is done for a post-credits scene?

We can confirm that there is nothing after the credits, so feel free to leave without worrying about missing something!

This is Dylan‘s first starring role on the big screen since he was injured in an accident on the set of Maze Runner: The Death Cure. He was previously seen last year in a supporting role in Deepwater Horizon.

Dylan stars as Mitch Rapp, a 20-something guy who trains to be a black ops agent to seek revenge on the terrorists who he watched kill his fiancee. Michael Keaton, Taylor Kitsch, and Sanaa Lathan also star in the film.
Photos: CBS Films
