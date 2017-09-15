Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Sons Maddox &amp; Pax Join Her at Premiere Party

Angelina Jolie's Sons Maddox & Pax Join Her at Premiere Party

Channing Tatum Dresses as a Princess, Lip Syncs 'Let It Go' for Halle Berry's Dare on 'Ellen' (Video)

Channing Tatum Dresses as a Princess, Lip Syncs 'Let It Go' for Halle Berry's Dare on 'Ellen' (Video)

Here's How The Weeknd Supported Selena Gomez Throughout Her Surgery &amp; Recovery

Here's How The Weeknd Supported Selena Gomez Throughout Her Surgery & Recovery

Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna Settle Custody War, Details Revealed

Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Settle Custody War, Details Revealed

Fri, 15 September 2017 at 3:10 pm

Jamie Lee Curtis Is Reprising Her Iconic 'Halloween' Role in 2018 Reboot!

Jamie Lee Curtis Is Reprising Her Iconic 'Halloween' Role in 2018 Reboot!

Jamie Lee Curtis is returning to settle the score with Michael Myers!

The news was revealed on Friday (September 15) that the actress will reprise her iconic role as Laurie Strode in their upcoming Halloween reboot, due out next year.

John Carpenter will executive produce and consult on the project alongside Get Out producer Jason Blum.

Danny McBride wrote the script with David Gordon Green, who is also directing the film. The movie will tell a new story following the events of the 1978 original.

The Halloween reboot will hit theaters on October 19, 2018.
Just Jared on Facebook
halloween 2018

Photos: Universal Pictures
Posted to: Danny McBride, David Gordon Green, Halloween, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jason Blum, John Carpenter

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Does Nicki Minaj have a new boyfriend? - TMZ
  • R5 just dropped their hot new single - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian just shared the cutest photo of niece Dream - TooFab
  • Brad Pitt's upcoming movie Ad Astra gets a 2019 release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • New DWTS pro Alan Bersten knows a lot about nothing - Just Jared Jr