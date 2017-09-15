Jamie Lee Curtis Is Reprising Her Iconic 'Halloween' Role in 2018 Reboot!

Jamie Lee Curtis is returning to settle the score with Michael Myers!

The news was revealed on Friday (September 15) that the actress will reprise her iconic role as Laurie Strode in their upcoming Halloween reboot, due out next year.

John Carpenter will executive produce and consult on the project alongside Get Out producer Jason Blum.

Danny McBride wrote the script with David Gordon Green, who is also directing the film. The movie will tell a new story following the events of the 1978 original.

The Halloween reboot will hit theaters on October 19, 2018.