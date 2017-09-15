Jennifer Lawrence Wanted to Play Serena on 'Gossip Girl'!

Gossip Girl creator Josh Schwartz is revealing that he almost had a very different actress portraying the character Serena on the hit show: Jennifer Lawrence!

Josh revealed in a Vulture interview that Jennifer originally auditioned for the iconic Serena van der Woodsen role, which ultimately went to Blake Lively.

“We did not realize this at the time, but Jennifer Lawrence really wanted to play Serena and auditioned. This story came to us secondhand, but we were told she definitely auditioned and was bummed to not get it,” he explained.

“We can’t remember if we saw it or not. It was ten years ago, and she would’ve been how old, 15?”

It’s safe to say Jennifer is handling the rejection just fine these days. Could you imagine her playing Serena on the show?