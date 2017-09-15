John Mayer Ends Tour with Nearly $50 Million in Sales!

Top Stories
John Mayer has reached a milestone with the ticket sales for his Search for Everything Tour!

The 39-year-old singer just wrapped the final North American leg of the world tour following seven weeks of traveling around the U.S. and Canada this summer. The ticket sales have brought in nearly $50 million since the launch of the tour in March, according to Billboard.

John has played 52 performances on the tour and about 685,000 fans have attended the shows.

Fans in South America still have a chance at seeing John perform this October and then the singer will be joining the Dead & Company tour this fall!
