Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Sons Maddox &amp; Pax Join Her at Premiere Party

Angelina Jolie's Sons Maddox & Pax Join Her at Premiere Party

Channing Tatum Dresses as a Princess, Lip Syncs 'Let It Go' for Halle Berry's Dare on 'Ellen' (Video)

Channing Tatum Dresses as a Princess, Lip Syncs 'Let It Go' for Halle Berry's Dare on 'Ellen' (Video)

Here's How The Weeknd Supported Selena Gomez Throughout Her Surgery &amp; Recovery

Here's How The Weeknd Supported Selena Gomez Throughout Her Surgery & Recovery

Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna Settle Custody War, Details Revealed

Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Settle Custody War, Details Revealed

Fri, 15 September 2017 at 12:20 pm

Miley Cyrus Performs 'Younger Now,' 'Malibu' & More for BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge - Watch Now!

Miley Cyrus Performs 'Younger Now,' 'Malibu' & More for BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge - Watch Now!

Miley Cyrus sounds absolutely incredible while performing for BBC Radio 1′s Live Lounge.

The 24-year-old “Younger Now” singer performed the title track from her upcoming album, as well as “Malibu,” “See You Again,” “Party In The U.S.A.” and a cover of Roberta Flack‘s “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” for the BBC series.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miley Cyrus

The singer sported a sparkly blue pair of cowboy boots and an Elvis Presley oversized tee while singing from her own Rainbowland Studios in Malibu, Calif.

Watch all of Miley‘s performances below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: YouTube
Posted to: Miley Cyrus, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Does Nicki Minaj have a new boyfriend? - TMZ
  • R5 just dropped their hot new single - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian just shared the cutest photo of niece Dream - TooFab
  • Brad Pitt's upcoming movie Ad Astra gets a 2019 release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • New DWTS pro Alan Bersten knows a lot about nothing - Just Jared Jr