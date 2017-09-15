Miley Cyrus Performs 'Younger Now,' 'Malibu' & More for BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge - Watch Now!

Miley Cyrus sounds absolutely incredible while performing for BBC Radio 1′s Live Lounge.

The 24-year-old “Younger Now” singer performed the title track from her upcoming album, as well as “Malibu,” “See You Again,” “Party In The U.S.A.” and a cover of Roberta Flack‘s “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” for the BBC series.

The singer sported a sparkly blue pair of cowboy boots and an Elvis Presley oversized tee while singing from her own Rainbowland Studios in Malibu, Calif.

