Miranda Kerr Is Cute and Colorful While Meeting Fans!

Miranda Kerr got to meet some lucky fans during her afternoon in NYC!

The 34-year-old model was spotted as she headed out of her apartment on Friday afternoon (September 15) in New York City.

Miranda looked stunning in a yellow sundress while on her way to a meet and greet in Times Square, hosted by Kora Organics.

While at the event, Miranda got to sit down with attendees and teach them how to use the products!

Earlier in the week, Miranda launched a new line of Kora skin ritual products that includes her noniglow face and body balms.