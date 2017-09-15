Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Sons Maddox &amp; Pax Join Her at Premiere Party

Angelina Jolie's Sons Maddox & Pax Join Her at Premiere Party

Channing Tatum Dresses as a Princess, Lip Syncs 'Let It Go' for Halle Berry's Dare on 'Ellen' (Video)

Channing Tatum Dresses as a Princess, Lip Syncs 'Let It Go' for Halle Berry's Dare on 'Ellen' (Video)

Here's How The Weeknd Supported Selena Gomez Throughout Her Surgery &amp; Recovery

Here's How The Weeknd Supported Selena Gomez Throughout Her Surgery & Recovery

Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna Settle Custody War, Details Revealed

Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Settle Custody War, Details Revealed

Fri, 15 September 2017 at 7:07 pm

Miranda Kerr Is Cute and Colorful While Meeting Fans!

Miranda Kerr Is Cute and Colorful While Meeting Fans!

Miranda Kerr got to meet some lucky fans during her afternoon in NYC!

The 34-year-old model was spotted as she headed out of her apartment on Friday afternoon (September 15) in New York City.

Miranda looked stunning in a yellow sundress while on her way to a meet and greet in Times Square, hosted by Kora Organics.

While at the event, Miranda got to sit down with attendees and teach them how to use the products!

Earlier in the week, Miranda launched a new line of Kora skin ritual products that includes her noniglow face and body balms.

A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on

Just Jared on Facebook
miranda kerr meet and greet nyc 01
miranda kerr meet and greet nyc 02
miranda kerr meet and greet nyc 03
miranda kerr meet and greet nyc 04
miranda kerr meet and greet nyc 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Miranda Kerr

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Does Nicki Minaj have a new boyfriend? - TMZ
  • R5 just dropped their hot new single - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian just shared the cutest photo of niece Dream - TooFab
  • Brad Pitt's upcoming movie Ad Astra gets a 2019 release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • New DWTS pro Alan Bersten knows a lot about nothing - Just Jared Jr