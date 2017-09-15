Nicki Minaj & Yo Gotti Perform 'Rake It Up' on Jimmy Fallon's Show - Watch Now!

Nicki Minaj and Yo Gotti team up to perform “Rake It Up” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (September 14) in New York City.

The 36-year-old rapper was joined by the 34-year-old “No Frauds” rapper, as the two traded verses while dancers performed choreography and strobe lights flashed across the stage.

“Rake It Up” is part of Gotti Made-It, Gotti‘s album with Mike WiLL Made-It, which dropped in June.

Nicki recently linked up with Fergie for “You Already Know.”

“Stayed Down Til I Came Up.. Str8 Hustle & Hard Work. No Fufu SH!T..” Gotti tweeted after the performance.