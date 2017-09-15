Nina Dobrev Chats About Her Epic 80s Inspired Labor Day Party on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Nina Dobrev rocks a hot black dress during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night (September 14) in Los Angeles.

The actress sat down to chat about her brand new movie, Flatliners with the host, as well as John Stamos!

Talking about her recent Labor Day party, Nina joked with Jimmy about how she just said John‘s name five times and “Poof, he appeared.”

