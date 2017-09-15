Prince William & Prince Harry Take Part in Royal Duties Across England

Prince William meets with patients as he attends visits the Aintree University Hospital on Thursday afternoon (September 14) in Liverpool, England.

The 35-year-old Duke of Cambridge made an appearance at the hospital to formally open the Urgent Care and Trauma Center.

That same day, Prince Harry visited with students of the Felstead Prep School where they visited The Chatham Green Project – conservation and educational program that’s based in Chelmsford, England.

In case you missed it, Prince William recently announced that he and wife Kate are expecting their third child together!

