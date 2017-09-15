Top Stories
Fri, 15 September 2017 at 4:00 pm

Rihanna Raises Over $5 Million at Diamond Ball 2017!

Rihanna Raises Over $5 Million at Diamond Ball 2017!

As it turns out, the only person who can outdo Rihanna is…Rihanna.

After raising $3 million at her Diamond Ball 2015, the 29-year-old pop icon just one-upped herself with the Diamond Ball 2017, raising over $5 million.

The third annual event was held on Thursday night (September 14) at Cipriani in New York City, and was hosted by Dave Chapelle. The night also included performances by Kendrick Lamar and Calvin Harris.

Attendees included Young Thug, Jay-Z, Future, La La Anthony, Beyonce, Slick Woods, Trevor Noah, Jamie Foxx, Elisa and EJ Johnson, DJ Cassidy, Petra Nemcova and Cardi B.

“Together, we are funding groundbreaking and effective global education, health and emergency response programs. We are investing in the future and helping to improve the quality of life for young people and their families around the globe,” the pop star said.

The funds raised at the event will go to support the Clara Lionel Foundation’s initiative to provide global education, health and emergency response programs around the world.

Congratulations on achieving such an amazing feat, Ri!

