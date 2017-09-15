Sara Bareilles: 'If I Dare' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Sara Bareilles recorded an original song for the Battles of the Sexes soundtrack and you can listen to “If I Dare” right now!

The song is inspired by tennis player Billie Jean King‘s inspiring story and Sara wrote the song with the film’s Oscar-nominated composer Nicholas Britell.

“Billie Jean is one of the great leaders of our time,” Sara said about the song’s subject. “Her courage, her conviction, and her willingness to take risks in order to make change are part of what makes her so powerful.”

