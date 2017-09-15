Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Wear Yellow Flowers to NYC Premiere

Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Wear Yellow Flowers to NYC Premiere

Here's How The Weeknd Supported Selena Gomez Throughout Her Surgery &amp; Recovery

Here's How The Weeknd Supported Selena Gomez Throughout Her Surgery & Recovery

Fri, 15 September 2017 at 12:04 am

Sara Bareilles: 'If I Dare' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Sara Bareilles: 'If I Dare' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Sara Bareilles recorded an original song for the Battles of the Sexes soundtrack and you can listen to “If I Dare” right now!

The song is inspired by tennis player Billie Jean King‘s inspiring story and Sara wrote the song with the film’s Oscar-nominated composer Nicholas Britell.

Billie Jean is one of the great leaders of our time,” Sara said about the song’s subject. “Her courage, her conviction, and her willingness to take risks in order to make change are part of what makes her so powerful.”

You can stream the song now via Spotify and download it on iTunes.

WHAT DO YOU THINK of Sara Bareilles’ new song “If I Dare”?

Click inside to listen to Sara Bareilles’ song…

Read the lyrics below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: First Listen, Lyrics, Music, Sara Bareilles

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber just dropped major bucks on their new house - TMZ
  • Sasha Pieterse kept her DWTS gig a secret from the PLL cast - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Foxx's 23-year-old daughter makes her NYFW runway debut - TooFab
  • Jessica Biel's restaurant Au Fudge is getting sued by former employees - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nia Sioux slams working with Abby Lee Miller - Just Jared Jr