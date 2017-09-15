Selena Gomez Has Helped Raise $500K for Lupus Research Following Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez has already helped raise nearly half a million dollars for lupus research after sharing her kidney transplant news with fans.

Due to complications from her battle with lupus, the 25-year-old “It Ain’t Me” singer received a kidney donation from her friend Francia Raisa earlier this year.

In her Instagram post, Selena urged fans to visit the Lupus Research Alliance’s website. Now, the organization has announced that she has helped bring in almost $500,000 in donations.

“Selena’s openness and strong emotional connection to her worldwide audience has brought extraordinary awareness to a disease that is typically overlooked,” the organization’s president and CEO, Kenneth M. Farber, said in a statement. “As a result of her encouragement to visit our website, LupusResearch.org, to learn about lupus, our phones have been ringing off the hook and our website traffic has soared.”

“Selena has supported our organization in many ways, donating a portion of tickets sales for her last concert tour to the Lupus Research Alliance and requesting donations to us on the occasion of her birthday, as well as yesterday’s announcement,” Kenneth added. “Together her appeals have raised almost $500,000 for research funded by the Lupus Research Alliance.”