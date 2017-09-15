Shakira Is a Golden Goddess in 'Perro Fiel' Music Video With Nicky Jam - Watch Now!

Shakira is a fierce golden goddess in her new music video for “Perro Fiel” with Nicky Jam, and you can watch it right here!

The 40-year-old Grammy-award winning global icon debuted her latest music video on Friday (September 15), which was shot in Barcelona, Spain and directed by Jaume de la Iguana.

The reggaeton track, co-produced by Shakira, Nicky and Sagawhite Black, is the fourth single to be released from Shakira‘s latest studio album, El Dorado.

The “Chantaje” sensation’s El Dorado World Tour will kick off in November in Cologne, Germany.

Watch the video for “Perro Fiel” below!