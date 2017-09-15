Sia: ‘Rainbow’ Stream, Download, & Lyrics – Listen Now!

Sia just dropped her new song from her upcoming movie!

The 41-year-old entertainer's song off of the My Little Pony: The Movie soundtrack was just released - and you can listen to it here!

Sia is also voicing Songbird Serenade in the film alongside fellow voice cast mates Emily Blunt and Kristin Chenoweth.

You can download Sia's new song off of iTunes here.

My Little Pony: The Movie hits theaters on October 6.

Listen to "Rainbow" below!

Check out the lyrics for the song inside...

