Sia: ‘Rainbow’ Stream, Download, & Lyrics – Listen Now!

Sia just dropped her new song from her upcoming movie!

The 41-year-old entertainer's song off of the My Little Pony: The Movie soundtrack was just released - and you can listen to it here!

Sia is also voicing Songbird Serenade in the film alongside fellow voice cast mates Emily Blunt and Kristin Chenoweth.

My Little Pony: The Movie hits theaters on October 6.

Listen to "Rainbow" below!

