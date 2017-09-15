'Stranger Things' Stars Get Glam Before Emmys Weekend 2017

The Stranger Things cast stepped out for two pre-Emmys parties!

Natalia Dyer and Joe Keery snapped some pics together at Audi Celebrates the 69th Emmys at The Highlight Room at Dream Hollywood on Thursday night (September 14) in Hollywood.

Natalia turned heads in a bold red dress with matching heels, and Joe looked dapper in a checked suit.

They were joined by their Stranger Things co-star Caleb McLaughlin, as well as Modern Family‘s Rico Rodriguez and Nolan Gould, Raini Rodriguez, Josh Peck, Marcus Scribner, and Marsai Martin.

Natalia and Joe also attended The Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA Inaugural Emmy Nominees Night presented by American Airlines, Breguet, and Dacor at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills that same night.

There, they met up with their other co-stars Gaten Matarazzo and Finn Wolfhard.

See all the fun pics from inside the events in our gallery below!

Stranger Things is up for a whopping 18 nominations at the 2017 Emmy Awards this Sunday. See the full list of nominees here.

FYI: Natalia is wearing a Preen dress, Jimmy Choo heels and clutch, and H. Stern and Eva Fehren jewelry.

