Angelina Jolie's Sons Maddox & Pax Join Her at Premiere Party

Channing Tatum Dresses as a Princess, Lip Syncs 'Let It Go' for Halle Berry's Dare on 'Ellen' (Video)

Here's How The Weeknd Supported Selena Gomez Throughout Her Surgery & Recovery

Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Settle Custody War, Details Revealed

Fri, 15 September 2017 at 4:41 pm

Taylor Swift Transforms Into a Zombie for 'Look What You Made Me Do' Music Video - Watch!

Taylor Swift Transforms Into a Zombie for 'Look What You Made Me Do' Music Video - Watch!

Taylor Swift looks absolutely horrifying – in the best way possible!

Once you’ve watched the hidden meaning-filled “Look What You Made Me Do” music video, there’s no way you’ll forget seeing 27-year-old superstar come crawling out from a grave as a zombie.

Wondering how she achieved that eerie look? You’re in luck!

Right in time for Halloween, Taylor‘s just revealed a sneak peek behind the scenes at the process of transforming herself from a pop superstar into a positively ghoulish nightmare.

Watch Taylor turn into a zombie for the “Look What You Made Me Do” video below!
Photos: YouTube
