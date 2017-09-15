The Crown's Matt Smith & Vanessa Kirby Kick Off Emmys Weekend at Audi Party

Matt Smith and Vanessa Kirby pose for a picture while attending Audi’s Celebration of the Emmys at the Highlight Room at Dream Hollywood on Thursday (September 14) in Hollywood.

The actors were joined at the event by their The Crown co-star Jared Harris. The show is up for Outstanding Drama Series this weekend!

Westworld‘s Tessa Thompson was seen hanging out with Sleepy Hollow actress Janina Gavankar and So You Think You Can Dance‘s Cat Deeley joined her husband Patrick Kielty at the event.

Some other stars in attendance included Transparent‘s Kathryn Hahn, The Big Bang Theory‘s Kunal Nayyar, American Gods‘ Ricky Whittle, and The Walking Dead‘s Tom Payne.

FYI: Vanessa is wearing an Elie Saab dress. Tessa is wearing Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.