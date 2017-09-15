'This Is Us' Cast Rings In Emmys Weekend with Audi & THR!

It’s shaping up to be a big weekend for the cast of This Is Us and several of the Emmy-nominated show’s stars stepped out for parties on Thursday (September 14) to kick off the festivities.

Milo Ventimiglia and Justin Hartley (with fiancee Chrishell Stause) were both at Audi’s Celebration of the Emmys at the Highlight Room at Dream Hollywood.

Justin also joined Sterling K. Brown (with wife Ryan Michelle Bathe), Chrissy Metz, and guest star Brian Tyree Henry at The Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA’s Inaugural Emmy Nominees Night held at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Milo, Sterling, Chrissy, and Brian are all nominated for Emmys for their roles on the NBC show, which is up for Outstanding Drama Series.