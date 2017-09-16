Top Stories
Sat, 16 September 2017 at 3:02 pm

Alexander Skarsgard Suits Up for Pre-Emmys Party with His New Mustache!

Alexander Skarsgard looks dapper in his suit and turtleneck sweater while attending the Variety and Women in Film Emmy Nominee Celebration on Friday (September 15) at Gracias Madre in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 41-year-old actor is nominated for an Emmy for the first time this year for his work in Big Little Lies. He is up for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.

Guests at the party snacked on treats from the Halo Top ice cream bar.

That same night, Alexander‘s co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, both nominees as well, met up with series creator David E. Kelley and Reese‘s A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay at the CAA Primetime Emmys Party sponsored by Ketel One Vodka.

Alex debuted his new facial hair the day before while arriving at LAX Airport.

