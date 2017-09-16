Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence's 'mother!' Gets a Rare F CinemaScore

Jennifer Lawrence's 'mother!' Gets a Rare F CinemaScore

Emmys 2017 - Winner Predictions for All Major Categories!

Emmys 2017 - Winner Predictions for All Major Categories!

The Arrest of Jean-Claude Van Damme's Son is on Video

The Arrest of Jean-Claude Van Damme's Son is on Video

Sat, 16 September 2017 at 3:10 pm

Demi Lovato Calls Selena Gomez a 'Very Strong Woman' After Kidney Transplant News

Demi Lovato Calls Selena Gomez a 'Very Strong Woman' After Kidney Transplant News

Demi Lovato has nothing but praise for Selena Gomez following her kidney transplant revelation.

The 25-year-old “Sorry Not Sorry” singer shared her thoughts about her fellow Disney Channel alum on Friday (September 15) at a private performance in downtown Los Angeles in honor of the launch of her upcoming album, Tell Me You Love Me.

“I think that she is a very strong woman,” Demi told People. “I’m very happy and proud of her.”

Demi and Selena first met when they starred on Barney & Friends together.


Lady Gaga also recently sent her love and support to Selena.

Selena received a kidney donation from her friend Francia Raisa earlier this year due to complications from her battle with lupus. Selena has already helped raise nearly half a million dollars for lupus research.

See more pics of Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez below…
Just Jared on Facebook
demi lovato tweets selena gomez about new song fetish 01
demi lovato tweets selena gomez about new song fetish 02
demi lovato tweets selena gomez about new song fetish 03
demi lovato tweets selena gomez about new song fetish 04
demi lovato tweets selena gomez about new song fetish 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Chrissy Teigen is spilling the secret to her successful marriage - TMZ
  • Grace Vanderwaal just dropped a brand new track - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lawrence had to explain the Kardashians to Javier Bardem - TooFab
  • Jamie Lee Curtis is returning to Halloween - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Niall Horan says one song changed his entire album - Just Jared Jr