Demi Lovato Calls Selena Gomez a 'Very Strong Woman' After Kidney Transplant News

Demi Lovato has nothing but praise for Selena Gomez following her kidney transplant revelation.

The 25-year-old “Sorry Not Sorry” singer shared her thoughts about her fellow Disney Channel alum on Friday (September 15) at a private performance in downtown Los Angeles in honor of the launch of her upcoming album, Tell Me You Love Me.

“I think that she is a very strong woman,” Demi told People. “I’m very happy and proud of her.”

Demi and Selena first met when they starred on Barney & Friends together.



Lady Gaga also recently sent her love and support to Selena.

Selena received a kidney donation from her friend Francia Raisa earlier this year due to complications from her battle with lupus. Selena has already helped raise nearly half a million dollars for lupus research.

