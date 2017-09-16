Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence's 'mother!' Gets a Rare F CinemaScore

Jennifer Lawrence's 'mother!' Gets a Rare F CinemaScore

Emmys 2017 - Winner Predictions for All Major Categories!

Emmys 2017 - Winner Predictions for All Major Categories!

The Arrest of Jean-Claude Van Damme's Son is on Video

The Arrest of Jean-Claude Van Damme's Son is on Video

Sat, 16 September 2017 at 9:39 pm

Emma Stone Celebrates a Friend's Birthday in Beverly Hills

Emma Stone Celebrates a Friend's Birthday in Beverly Hills

Emma Stone arrives at dinner at Fogo de Chao restaurant with a few friends on Friday night (September 15) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 28-year-old Oscar-winning actress looked chic in an oversized blouse, jeans, and beige heels as she stepped out to celebrate a friend’s birthday.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emma Stone

Earlier that day, Emma tried to keep a low profile under a black hat as she landed in LAX airport after a flight in front New York City.

While she was in NYC, Emma supported her close friend Jennifer Lawrence at the premiere of her new movie mother!.

10+ pictures inside of Emma Stone out and about in Beverly Hills…
Just Jared on Facebook
emma stone celebrates a friends birthday in beverly hills 01
emma stone celebrates a friends birthday in beverly hills 02
emma stone celebrates a friends birthday in beverly hills 03
emma stone celebrates a friends birthday in beverly hills 04
emma stone celebrates a friends birthday in beverly hills 05
emma stone celebrates a friends birthday in beverly hills 06
emma stone celebrates a friends birthday in beverly hills 07
emma stone celebrates a friends birthday in beverly hills 08
emma stone celebrates a friends birthday in beverly hills 09
emma stone celebrates a friends birthday in beverly hills 10

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Emma Stone

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Chrissy Teigen is spilling the secret to her successful marriage - TMZ
  • Grace Vanderwaal just dropped a brand new track - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lawrence had to explain the Kardashians to Javier Bardem - TooFab
  • Jamie Lee Curtis is returning to Halloween - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Niall Horan says one song changed his entire album - Just Jared Jr