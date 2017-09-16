Emma Stone Celebrates a Friend's Birthday in Beverly Hills

Emma Stone arrives at dinner at Fogo de Chao restaurant with a few friends on Friday night (September 15) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 28-year-old Oscar-winning actress looked chic in an oversized blouse, jeans, and beige heels as she stepped out to celebrate a friend’s birthday.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emma Stone

Earlier that day, Emma tried to keep a low profile under a black hat as she landed in LAX airport after a flight in front New York City.

While she was in NYC, Emma supported her close friend Jennifer Lawrence at the premiere of her new movie mother!.

10+ pictures inside of Emma Stone out and about in Beverly Hills…