Emmy Noms Viola Davis & Tracee Ellis Ross Celebrate Ahead of the Big Show!

Viola Davis and Tracee Ellis Ross hit the carpet at the Variety and Women in Film Emmy Nominee Celebration on Friday (September 15) at Gracias Madre in West Hollywood, Calif.

The ladies are both nominated for Emmys this weekend, Viola in the drama category for How to Get Away with Murder and Tracee in the comedy category for black-ish.

They were joined at the event by Viola‘s on-screen mom Cicely Tyson. Viola and Westworld actress Angela Sarafyan were both seen enjoying the Halo Top ice cream bar.

Funny ladies Zoe Lister-Jones, Lake Bell, and Michaela Watkins were seen hanging out with each other. Kate Walsh met up with Broad City‘s Abbi Jacobson and Jennifer Nettles reunited with her Chicago on Broadway co-star Carly Hughes, who is now on American Housewife. Shiri Appleby was there as well!

Nettles also posed for a photo with Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love‘s Dolly Parton and Alyvia Alyn Lind.

FYI: Viola is wearing an alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet sweater and skirt. Tracee is wearing a Michael Kors Collection dress and Neil Lane jewelry. Angela is wearing an Elisabetta Franchi dress. Lake is wearing an Armani dress. Jennifer is wearing a Bibhu Mohapatra dress. Shiri is wearing a Rebecca Vallance dress. Zoe is wearing a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini dress.

