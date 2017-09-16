Top Stories
Emmys 2017 - Winner Predictions for All Major Categories!

The 2017 Emmy Awards are taking place this weekend and the best in television will be honored throughout the show!

Westworld and Saturday Night Live lead the nominations this year, each with 22 nominations.

Game of Thrones, which won for Outstanding Drama Series last year, was not eligible this year as the season premiered over the summer, after the eligibility date.

Stephen Colbert is set to host the Emmys, which will be held on CBS on Sunday night (September 17). The show kicks off at 8/7c.

