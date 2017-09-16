Gisele Bundchen Tears Up at Rock in Rio, Sings 'Imagine' Live on Stage (Video)

Gisele Bundchen hits the stage for opening night of the 2017 Rock in Rio festival on Friday night (September 15) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The 37-year-old Brazilian supermodel gave a speech and then teared up before joining singer Ivete Sangalo in a rendition of the John Lennon song “Imagine.”

While Gisele spoke in Portuguese, her husband Tom Brady took to Instagram to share the English translation of a portion of her speech.

“If we are all capable of imagining, we are all capable of creating, so imagine the world you want to live in. Imagine we are already living in it. Imagine,” Gisele said in the speech.

“So proud of you! Te amo ❤️,” Tom added.