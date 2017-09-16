Top Stories
Sat, 16 September 2017 at 6:22 pm

Harry Styles Reveals His Favorite Song on His Debut Album

Harry Styles Reveals His Favorite Song on His Debut Album

Harry Styles is spilling on the song he likes the best from his self-titled solo album.

The 23-year-old singer opened up to moderator Cameron Crowe during his performance at The GRAMMY Museum on Friday (September 15) in Los Angeles.

“I think my favorite songs [are the most personal ones],” Harry said (via Billboard), “but my favorite way to listen to music is on my own, with my eyes closed for example, or not. If I’m driving, or operating machinery, I usually keep them open.”

“But my favorite song on the album, the last song, ‘From the Dining Table,’ is the most personal to me and I think my favorite one,” he added. “But I don’t think they have to be. I think it’s just as important to have songs that are fun and make you feel great, and I think that’s just as important as everything being moody and deep and meaningful.”

He also revealed that he’s a huge Shania Twain fan before grabbing a guitar and performing a stripped-down version of “Two Ghosts.”

Harry will be kicking off his world tour in San Francisco on September 19!

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Harry Styles

