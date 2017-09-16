Harry Styles Reveals His Favorite Song on His Debut Album

Harry Styles is spilling on the song he likes the best from his self-titled solo album.

The 23-year-old singer opened up to moderator Cameron Crowe during his performance at The GRAMMY Museum on Friday (September 15) in Los Angeles.

“I think my favorite songs [are the most personal ones],” Harry said (via Billboard), “but my favorite way to listen to music is on my own, with my eyes closed for example, or not. If I’m driving, or operating machinery, I usually keep them open.”

“But my favorite song on the album, the last song, ‘From the Dining Table,’ is the most personal to me and I think my favorite one,” he added. “But I don’t think they have to be. I think it’s just as important to have songs that are fun and make you feel great, and I think that’s just as important as everything being moody and deep and meaningful.”

He also revealed that he’s a huge Shania Twain fan before grabbing a guitar and performing a stripped-down version of “Two Ghosts.”

Harry will be kicking off his world tour in San Francisco on September 19!