Sat, 16 September 2017 at 2:33 pm

Hilary Duff & Sophia Bush Hang Out at EW's Pre-Emmys Party

Hilary Duff and Sophia Bush pose for a photo while attending the 2017 Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party on Friday (September 15) at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif.

A ton of celebs were in attendance at the event, including American Horror Story‘s Cheyenne Jackson, How to Get Away with Murder‘s Jack Falahee, Dear White People‘s Logan Browning, Westworld‘s Rodrigo Santoro, and InhumansSerinda Swan.

Former Salem co-stars and good friends Ashley Madekwe and Janet Montgomery both walked the carpet and former UnREAL co-stars Breeda Wool, Arielle Kebbel, and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman were seen mingling inside the party.

Some other stars in attendance included Lucifer‘s Tom Ellis, Ten Days in the Valley‘s Erika Christensen, and Friends from College‘s Keegan-Michael Key with girlfriend Elisa Pugliese.

FYI: Sophia is wearing a Stella McCartney dress. Serinda is wearing a Temperley London dress. Arielle is wearing an Antonio Marras dress. Janet is wearing a Theia dress.

30+ pictures inside of Hilary Duff and more stars at the event…

