Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Why She's Taking a Break From Hollywood

Jennifer Lawrence has announced that she is taking some off from Hollywood.

While promoting her new film mother!, the 27-year-old Oscar-winning actress shared that her schedule is free for the next two years.

“I’m taking one [a break]. I don’t have anything set for two years,” Jennifer shared on The Today Show. “I don’t know [what I'm going to do]. I don’t know, start making pots? I think I’m just taking a little break. I’ll see you in six months.”

Over the past seven years, Jennifer has starred in several blockbusters including The Hunger Games series, Silver Linings Playbook, Joy, and Passengers.

Jennifer went on to say that she’s ready for some time out of the spotlight to enjoy her privacy.

“[People] feel so entitled to everything,” Jennifer said. “You know, like when I’m getting photographed just like walking to Starbucks, I’m like why does anybody feel—why do you feel entitled to this? [At first,] I was angry and resentful because I thought that I deserved the right to do what I love and to do my job, and then still have privacy, and then after a few years you’re like, but that’s not the way it is, it’s just not.”

Watch Jennifer‘s full interview below.



Jennifer Lawrence on The Today Show