Top Stories
Emmys 2017 - Winner Predictions for All Major Categories!

Emmys 2017 - Winner Predictions for All Major Categories!

Sat, 16 September 2017 at 12:09 pm

Jennifer Lawrence's 'mother!' Gets a Rare F CinemaScore

Jennifer Lawrence's 'mother!' Gets a Rare F CinemaScore

Jennifer Lawrence‘s new movie mother! is in theaters now and audiences are not responding to it in the way the filmmakers might have hoped.

Critics gave the film favorable reviews and it currently has a 69% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but CinemaScore, which tracks audience reactions on opening night, has given the movie a rare F grade.

There aren’t that many movies that have received an F grade, with some of them being Brad Pitt‘s Killing Them Softly, Cameron Diaz‘s The Box, Lindsay Lohan‘s I Know Who Killed Me, George Clooney‘s Solaris, and Richard Gere‘s Dr. T and the Women.

One of the reasons why the movie might have received this grade is something that Jennifer even pointed out during her Late Night interview – the movie isn’t exactly a horror even though it’s billed as one. Audiences who went to see mother! expecting one movie, likely left feeling they saw a different one and gave a negative rating.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jennifer Lawrence, Movies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Chrissy Teigen is spilling the secret to her successful marriage - TMZ
  • Grace Vanderwaal just dropped a brand new track - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lawrence had to explain the Kardashians to Javier Bardem - TooFab
  • Jamie Lee Curtis is returning to Halloween - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Niall Horan says one song changed his entire album - Just Jared Jr