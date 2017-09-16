Jennifer Lawrence's 'mother!' Gets a Rare F CinemaScore

Jennifer Lawrence‘s new movie mother! is in theaters now and audiences are not responding to it in the way the filmmakers might have hoped.

Critics gave the film favorable reviews and it currently has a 69% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but CinemaScore, which tracks audience reactions on opening night, has given the movie a rare F grade.

There aren’t that many movies that have received an F grade, with some of them being Brad Pitt‘s Killing Them Softly, Cameron Diaz‘s The Box, Lindsay Lohan‘s I Know Who Killed Me, George Clooney‘s Solaris, and Richard Gere‘s Dr. T and the Women.

One of the reasons why the movie might have received this grade is something that Jennifer even pointed out during her Late Night interview – the movie isn’t exactly a horror even though it’s billed as one. Audiences who went to see mother! expecting one movie, likely left feeling they saw a different one and gave a negative rating.