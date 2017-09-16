Justin Theroux, Olivia Munn, & 'Lego Ninjago' Cast Premiere Their Movie in L.A.

Olivia Munn and Justin Theroux hit the red carpet at the premiere of their film The Lego Ninjago Movie on Saturday (September 16) at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, Calif.

The actors were joined by their co-stars Jackie Chan, Dave Franco, Abbi Jacobson, Kumail Nanjiani (with wife Emily V. Gordon), Fred Armisen, Constance Wu, and Zach Woods.

The Lego Ninjago Movie is set to hit theaters on September 22.

FYI: Olivia is wearing a Self-Portrait dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and Irene Neuwirth jewelry. Constance is wearing a Luisa Beccaria dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, an Edie Parker clutch, and Maya Brenner jewelry.

