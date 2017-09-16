Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence's 'mother!' Gets a Rare F CinemaScore

Emmys 2017 - Winner Predictions for All Major Categories!

The Arrest of Jean-Claude Van Damme's Son is on Video

Sat, 16 September 2017 at 6:31 pm

Kerry Washington is Honored at Women Making History Awards

Kerry Washington shows off her impeccable style as she arrives at the Women Making History Awards on Saturday afternoon (September 16) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 40-year-old Scandal star was joined at the event by co-star Bellamy Young and Zendaya as she was honored at the event for her philanthropic endeavors to support young women along with breaking barriers in the entertainment industry.

Other stars at the event included Jaime King, Ana Oritz, Retta, Aly Michalka, AJ Michalka, Rowan Blanchard, and Anneliese van der Pol.

FYI: Kerry is wearing a Carolina Herrera dress. Kate is wearing a Self-Portrait dress. Jaime is wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress.

