Kevin Hart Apologies to Wife & Family Over Past Mistakes, Says 'I Gotta Do Better' (Video)
Kevin Hart is publicly apologizing to his family for the mistakes he deeply regrets.
The 38-year-old actor took to Instagram to apologize to his wife pregnant Eniko Parrish and his two kids.
“Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I’m not perfect and have never claimed to be …I love you all,” Kevin captioned the below video.
The apology video comes after Kevin reportedly found himself being extorted by a woman he engaged in “sexually suggestive” conduct with, TMZ reports.
Kevin and Eniko are expecting their first child together, while Kevin has two kids – Heaven, 12, and Hendrix, 9 – from his past marriage.